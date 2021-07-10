Crime of the Week: Police continue to search for suspect in road rage murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying the suspect accused of murdering a 39-year-old man during a road rage incident in February.

Jose Guzman, was driving with his wife and daughter in a 2013 Ford Focus on Joe Battle, on Feb. 18, when he became involved in a road rage incident with an unknown man. Guzman then pulled into a parking lot at the 1200 block of Bob Hope Drive. The suspect followed and also pulled into the parking lot.

Guzman began to walk toward the suspect’s vehicle and, according to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle accelerated toward him. The driver fled after hitting Guzman. He died days later from his injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is a four-door red or burgundy car and will have damage to the front right side.

Anyone with any information on the murder should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

