Crime of the Week: Police asking for information on murder of El Paso attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in solving the murder of a prominent El Paso attorney in November 2020.

An unidentified man armed with a handgun went to the home of Georgette and Daniel Kaufman on the 3000 block of Copper Avenue at 7:35 p.m., on Nov. 14, 2020. He shot Georgette, 50, multiple times before shooting Daniel. Georgette did not survive her injuries and Daniel was taken to the hospital with injuries. Disclosure of additional information is not possible due to the active investigation.

The suspect is a white male, between 5-foot, 10-inches tall and 6 feet tall, with a thin build. The man involved was possibly bald and was wearing dark clothing on the day of the murder.

Anyone with any information on this murder should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

