EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in finding a man who broke into an office in Central El Paso in the nude.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Police say a man burglarized an office at the Advocacy Center for the Children of El Paso located at 1100 E. Cliff on Thursday, Aug. 17. He stole a laptop and fled from the scene.

The man was recorded by security cameras walking through the office building in the nude at 10:42 p.m.

Police say the man is described as white or Hispanic, with a thin build, short buzz-cut style haircut, glasses, headphones on his head and wore dark-colored socks and athletic shoes.

The man also has visible tattoos on both arms, hands and chest area.

Investigators are certain someone has information on the identity of this nude burglar.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the nude burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online: www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.