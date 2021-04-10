Crime of the Week: Man violently attacked in February 2020 stabbing on Westside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who violently attacked a 21-year-old man with a knife in February 2020 on the Westside.

The victim was walking home from work shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2020, on the 300 block of Thorn Avenue. The attacker surprised him from behind and began stabbing him. The victim managed to walk up to a nearby house to get help.

The suspect ran from the scene through the parking lot of the Oran Roberts Elementary School. The victim did not know the attacker and investigators believe that this was a random attack.

The only description is that suspect was a White or Hispanic male and was wearing a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

