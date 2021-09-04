Crime of the Week: Man steals truck from East El Paso home and returns twice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers El Paso are searching for a man who stole a truck from an East El Paso home and then returned to the home two more times.

According to police, early in the morning on Aug. 7, a man forced his way inside a home located at the 10200 blocks of Bush Lane through a back door. He then found keys to a 2016 Chevrolet Cheyenne with license plates from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The man then returned to the home two times that morning, one time, once at 5:22 a.m. and then again at 5:47 a.m.

“This happened on Saturday and this home is near Album Park. We know that there are a lot of individuals that exercise around that area and a lot of individuals who may have seen something,” said Sgt. Javier Sambrano.

Anyone with any information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

