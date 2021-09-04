Crime of the Week: Man steals truck from East El Paso home and returns twice

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers El Paso are searching for a man who stole a truck from an East El Paso home and then returned to the home two more times.

According to police, early in the morning on Aug. 7, a man forced his way inside a home located at the 10200 blocks of Bush Lane through a back door. He then found keys to a 2016 Chevrolet Cheyenne with license plates from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The man then returned to the home two times that morning, one time, once at 5:22 a.m. and then again at 5:47 a.m.

“This happened on Saturday and this home is near Album Park. We know that there are a lot of individuals that exercise around that area and a lot of individuals who may have seen something,” said Sgt. Javier Sambrano.

Anyone with any information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPISD has selected a new firm to help search for a new superintendent

El Paso Auxiliary VFW will have 9/11 remembrance events

Andrea Zendejas Joins 'Banfield'

KTSM 9 News Exclusive: Afghan refugee inside Ft. Bliss facility gives insight into conditions

Local expert explains El Paso's natural beauty following the rain

KTSM 6pm news update 09/02/2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime