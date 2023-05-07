Crime of the Week: Daniel Antonio Mergil was shot and killed in Northeast El Paso. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in finding those involved in the murder of a man who was shot in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood.

At 3:11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, officers responded to a call about a vehicle that crashed into a yard at the 5900 block of Ameen.

The driver, Daniel Antonio Mergil, 27, was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

An investigation conducted revealed that Mergil was shot, and investigators believe the shooting may have taken place near the 6100 block of Ameen.

Investigators are also certain someone knows who was involved in the murder of Mergil.

Anyone with any information on the identity of those involved should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.