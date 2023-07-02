EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in finding those involved in the murder of a man who was shot and killed on Interstate 10 East near Americas 10 months ago.

Israel Corral, 32, was driving a gray 2012 Honda Accord on I-10 East at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Investigators believe Corral became involved in a road rage incident where the driver or occupant of the other vehicle shot and killed him.

Corral’s vehicle came to rest on the on-ramp to Loop 375 from I-10 East. The incident may have begun near Hawkins and continued to the exit for Loop 375, according to investigators.

Anyone with any information on the identity of those involved should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.