Crime of the Week: Man murdered after leaving West El Paso bar

Unknown man from video that detectives want to speak with.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for

help in finding the person who murdered an El Paso musician in September 2019 after he left a bar in the Cincinnati area.

Chester Charles “Chet” Woodward

Chester Charles “Chet” Woodward, 63, was a well-known and well-liked fixture of the Cincinnati bar scene.

On Sept. 18, 2019, just after 10:30 p.m., Woodward left the Rockin’ Cigar Bar and went to the trolley stop on the corner of Stanton and Cincinnati streets. At 10:42 p.m., he was found stabbed in the street. He was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Investigators obtained a video that shows a man who may have been by the victim when the murder occurred. Detectives would like to speak with that person because he could have critical information on the murder.

Anyone with any information on the man on the video or the murder should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.