Crime of the week: Man killed by a hit and run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators from the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a hit and run, through the Crime Stopper, “Crime of The Week”.

William Eric Munoz, 41, was walking on the 11000 block of Dyer on March 6, when a vehicle traveling south on Dyer, struck Munoz.

Munoz died as a result of the hit and run, and the driver continued southbound on Dyer without stopping.

According to a release, the vehicle is a silver or light-colored car, and should have damage to the hood and windshield.   

Anyone with any information on the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Reports will remain anonymous and, if a tip leads to an arrest, it may qualify for a cash reward.

