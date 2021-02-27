Crime of the Week: Man killed after road rage incident in East El Paso

Traffic cam image of suspect's vehicle: four-door red or burgundy car with damage to the front right side

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than a week after a man was killed after a road rage incident in East El Paso, the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso continue to search for the driver responsible.

EPPD are searching for a four-door red or burgundy car. The vehicle involved will have damage to the front right side.

On the afternoon of Feb. 18, 39-year old Jose Guzman, was driving with his wife and daughter in a 2013 Ford Focus on Joe Battle Boulevard. During that time, some type of road rage incident occurred between Guzman and an unknown suspect.

Guzman exited Joe Battle and pulled into a parking lot at 1201 Bob Hope Drive. The suspect also
exited and pulled into the parking lot. As Guzman started to walk toward the suspect’s vehicle, the driver accelerated toward Guzman, struck him and fled, according to witnesses.

Guzman died at the hospital on Feb. 22 from his injuries.

Anyone with any information on the murder should call Crime Stoppers of El
Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

