EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in finding a man who burglarized a convenience store and robbed another on the same night on Monday, May 8.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

At 10:20 p.m on May 8., the suspect entered the Circle K store located at 12190 Montwood, according to police.

Police say the suspect ran behind the counter when the clerk stepped away momentarily and managed to grab a “small undisclosed amount of cash.” He then fled the scene.

Moments later, the suspect went to the Circle K located at 1132 Joe Battle and in this case, he selected several items and went behind the counter.

The suspect threatened the clerk and implied that he was armed with a gun. He then stole a small amount of cash and fled, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s and he was wearing a black beanie, gray hooded jacket, gray sweatpants, dark socks and a pair of black Nike brand sandals.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.