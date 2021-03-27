Crime of the Week: Man burglarizes school gym

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying a man who stole several items from a school gymnasium at a private school in Central El Paso.

The man is accused of entering the gym at Lydia Petterson, at 517 South Florence St., at 1:19 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2020. The man stole several items including a 52-inch television, clothing, a leaf blower and other property.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with an average build, short dark hair, a mustache and a beard or goatee. He was wearing a jacket, a hooded sweatshirt under the jacket, denim jeans and athletic shoes. 

Anyone who has information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

