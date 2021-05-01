Crime of the Week: Man armed with knife robs skeet and trap club in Lower Valley

Surveillance footage shows a robbery suspect running away from skeet and trap club while holding shotgun.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Lower Valley business while brandishing a knife in April.

On April 17, a man walked into the El Paso Skeet and Trap Club, located at 9817 Alameda Ave., as the business was closing for the day.

The man threatened an employee with a knife and demanded a shotgun. The suspect fled the scene on foot with a Beretta shotgun valued at approximately $4,000. According to witnesses, the man ran eastbound on Alameda.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, 5-feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds and has tattoos on both arms. According to witnesses, he has a heavy Spanish accent. He was wearing a dark hat, black glasses, a black and white face mask, gray and orange gloves, a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

