EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying suspects who committed “jugging” and burglarized a man’s truck Wednesday morning, April 5, in West El Paso.

Police say that around 10 a.m. a man went to the Bank of America branch, located at 7575 N. Mesa, and then left to go to a nearby Walmart store.

The suspects appear to have followed him to the Walmart and parked next to the victim’s truck. When the victim went inside the store, the suspects broke the passenger window to his truck and burglarized the vehicle, taking a variety of items including bags, keys and cash.

Investigators learned that the suspects drove a black Chevrolet Equinox with dark-tinted windows.

Suspects’ vehicle. Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Anyone with any information on the identity of these suspects should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.