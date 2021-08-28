Crime of the Week: House party shooting leaves teen dead, police ask for help finding those responsible

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are searching for those involved in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in East El Paso.

Kenneth Ellababedi died after being shot and a 17-year-old was wounded on Aug. 22 at a house party in East El Paso. Ellababedi died at the scene while the other teen was shot but has non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the 12500 block of Wendy Reed.

According to the El Paso, Police Department, fights started at a house party and shots were fired.



“That house party had become out of control due to overcrowding, several fights broke out and during those fights, there was an exchange of gunfire between some of the people involved in the fights,” said Sgt. Javier Sambrano, spokesman for Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso asking for anyone with information about the suspects involved in the deadly shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

