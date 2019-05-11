Crime of the Week: Elderly pedestrian killed on Montana, police search for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police hope that someone will come forward to help them find the drivers of several cars that struck and killed a 72-year-old man on Montana Ave. during the early morning hours of Saturday, February 9, 2019.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 9300 block of Montana in front of the Desert Tree Apartments, in between Hawkins and McRae. Police say Alberto Escoto was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by two cars that stopped and called for help.

During that time, police say Escoto's body was struck several more times by motorists but none remained at the scene.

El Paso Police are looking for the other drivers involved in the deadly pedestrian crash that didn't stop to render aid.

Anyone with any information on the other drivers involved in this traffic fatality should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.