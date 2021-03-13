Crime of the Week: Driver fatally strikes elderly woman, drives off

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to find the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in the Lower Valley.

On March 7, 92-year old Petra Zamorano was attempting to cross the 8300 block of Alameda Avenue from the south curb to the north curb. As Zamorano was crossing, a car driving west on Alameda struck her.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene by driving on Troy Avenue toward Yarbrough Drive. According to witnesses, the vehicle involved is a gray or silver Chrysler PT Cruiser or a similar car.

A second car also struck Zamorano, however, the driver stopped and remained at the scene. Zamorano died at the scene.

Anyone with any information on this crash should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.