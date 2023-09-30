EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in finding a couple who broke into a shoe store in West El Paso and stole over $19,000 worth of merchandise.

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Police say that at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 a couple forced open the back door to the New Laces store located at 5860 N. Mesa and were captured on video stealing multiple boxes of shoes.

The couple stole 47 pairs of high-value athletic shoes, totaling $19,245, according to police.

Police say both suspects are in their 20s and have a thin build. The male suspect is 5-feet-8, and the female suspect is 5-6 tall. They had their faces covered and wore sweatshirts and gloves.

In addition, the couple fled from the scene in a full-size pickup truck believed to be a Ford F-150, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.