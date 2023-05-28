EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in finding a man who robbed a convenience store Saturday early morning, May 13 in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

At 4:38 a.m., a man walked into the Circle K store located at 7100 North Loop, according to police.

Police add the man served himself a Slurpee and proceeded to run behind the counter to take more than 50 packages of cigarettes, including Newport and Marlboros, while the store clerk was cleaning the restrooms.

The man then threatened the clerk’s life and walked out with $463.08 in cigarettes and a Slurpee.

Anyone with any information on the identity of those involved should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.