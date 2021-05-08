Crime of the Week: Burglars take cash drawers from El Paso restaurant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who burglarized a Central El Paso restaurant.

On the early morning of April 15, two men broke into the Forti’s Mexican Elder, located at 321 Chelsea. The men made their way to two cash registers, damaging both machines and taking the cash drawer portion of the register. The suspects fled the scene with both cash drawers, which contained a small undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance cameras recorded the men, showing one as having a medium to heavy build, tattoos on both arms and neck area. The second man has a medium build and a tattoo on his left leg.

The first suspect was wearing a Spiderman mask, a T-shirt and denim pants. The second suspect was wearing a ski mask, a hooded jacket with lines on the sleeves and high-top athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information on this burglary should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

