EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,100 in merchandise from an auto parts store in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Feb. 28.

Auto parts thief suspect and vehicle. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Police say the suspect walked into O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store, located at 7044 Alameda, and used a falsified invoice to steal a total of $2,116.06 worth of merchandise, including multiple vehicle batteries, a carburetor and accessories.

The suspect was recorded on security video, and investigators are certain that someone will be able to identify him. The man was also driving a light-colored GMC Sierra pickup truck with a customized lift, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this thief should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.