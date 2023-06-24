EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in finding a driver who killed a pedestrian and fled the scene more than a year ago in West El Paso.

Richard Dimas, 26, pedestrian killed. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso. Suspect’s vehicle Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

On March 5, 2022, Richard Dimas, 26, was crossing Mesa at the 3200 block near Gregory. The man had crossed the northbound lanes of traffic and was crossing the southbound lanes when a car struck him.

The driver fled the scene southbound on Mesa.

The 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators from the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations recovered a photo of the vehicle involved in this crash. The vehicle is a silver or gray four-door car.

Anyone with any information on the identity of those involved should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.