EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying those involved in the fatal shooting at a homecoming after-party in far East El Paso that killed two teens and injured four others.

Police say a teen house party “grew out of control” Sunday, Sept. 17 at the 12300 block of Tierra Inca when just after 1 a.m., someone fired multiple shots at a crowd at the party.

As a result of the shooting, Eliel Omar Bultron, 19, died from his injuries at a local hospital and days later, Julia Worthington, 14, also died from her injuries making this shooting a capital murder. Additionally, four others were injured, according to police.

Investigators discovered that the house was rented by teens using VRBO to host a homecoming after party.

Police say investigators know that someone has information on those responsible for this fatal shooting.

Anyone with any information on the identity of those responsible should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online: www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.