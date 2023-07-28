EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in finding two men suspected to be responsible for the vandalism act that damaged the Star on the Mountain on Wednesday, July 12.

At 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 two individuals were captured by security cameras at the Star on the Mountain, according to police.

Police say the two men are believed to be responsible for damaging the Star by breaking the bulbs and damaging the wires. The estimated damage is at least $10,000.

Security cameras captured images of the pair and investigators are certain someone knows their identity.

In addition, both men appear to be in their 20s, they have an average build and were both wearing shorts.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these men that vandalized the iconic El Paso Star on the Mountain should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.