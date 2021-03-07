Crime Files: Lucostal Leon Holley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been nearly nine years since Lucostal Leon Holley was brutally stabbed to death in the 11000 block of Rockdale in Northeast El Paso. Now, El Paso Police and his family hope someone will step forward and bring justice to the Army Veteran.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on the evening of May 16, 2012, neighbors saw Holley arrive on his motorcycle and begin speaking with two heavy-set Black men before they pushed him against a chain-link fence. Holley was able to break free from the men and run to a nearby home with an open garage door. Once inside, he closed the door and asked the homeowner for help before collapsing on the garage floor.

Holley died inside the garage of the stranger’s home from stab wounds he’d received in the altercation with the two men down the street.

Family members say, Holley, who was 30 years old at the time of his death, was an Army veteran from Georgia who had many friends in the El Paso area. His motorcycle was located near where he was initially stabbed.

Detectives strongly believe someone knows who the two men Holley met are. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing closure to the family. Anyone with information on the murder of Lucostal Leon Holley should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915-566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward. 

