Crime Files: Carlos Vargas

EL PASO, Texas — This month Crime Stoppers of El Paso Crime Files looks into the murder case of 34-year old Carlos Vargas.

On the morning of Friday, September 27, 2019, Carlos Vargas was with friends at the City Slickers Bar located at 1610 N. Zaragoza. At 2:20 A.M., Vargas exited the bar along with several friends. A car that had been in the parking lot suddenly drove towards Vargas, nearly striking him. Vargas confronted the driver and began to argue with him. The argument quickly escalated and became physical. The driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot at Vargas multiple times, wounding him.

Vargas was taken to Del Sol Medical Center but died days later from his injuries. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, with an average build, in his late 30’s or early 40’s, has a medium complexion, dark hair, and possibly a goatee.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door car similar to an Infinity.

Anyone having information on the murder of Carlos Vargas should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.