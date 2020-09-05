Crime File: Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso premiered their first-ever “Crime Files” episode this week, chronicling the life and death of upcoming music artist Terrance Lamant Kinard Jr., also known as “T.K.” or “T.Kizer.”

The episode is part of a longer-format Crime Stoppers initiative aimed at solving some of El Paso’s unsolved homicide cases. Each month, Crime Stoppers will feature a new unsolved homicide in hopes of humanizing the victim and bringing closure to their families.

This month’s episode features 20-year-old Kinard Jr., who was shot and killed around 11:42 p.m. on the evening of Saturday, January 26th, 2019, outside a house party in the 8800 block of Mt. Whitney in Northeast El Paso.

According to investigators, when T.K. arrived, he walked past the house party to meet with two other men, a few houses away from the party. Detectives believe that one of the men pulled out a gun and fatally shot T.K. Both men fled the area, and T.K. died at the scene.

Detectives say they have a good description of the two men involved, but they need witnesses to come forward to bring the case to a close.

“The people that are saying that they’re his friends, and saying that they care about him and they love him and they miss him and things of that nature — you can’t miss him if you’re not talking. And it’s one thing to talk and lie on someone and it’s another to tell the truth,” Terrance Lamont Kinard Sr. said.

One of the men he met with is described as a Black male, approximately in his thirties, heavy-set, and had a beard. The other is described as a Black male, in his twenties, described as being very tall and very thin.

“Those than know something, please don’t say that my son is your friend, don’t say you love my son, don’t call him your brother if you’re not cooperating with the detectives to bring justice to his name,” Kinard Sr said.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.