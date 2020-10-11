Crime File: Chet Woodward

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each month, Crime Stoppers of El Paso feature a cold-case homicide called “Crime Files” to help bring closure to the victim’s family and friends. This month, Crime Stoppers of El Paso is featuring the September 2019 murder of Chester ‘Chet’ Woodward.

Woodward,63, was a well-known and well-liked fixture of the Cincinnati bar scene. At 10:42 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Woodward left the Rockin’ Cigar Bar and went to the trolley stop on the corner of Stanton and Cincinnati. Moments later, his body was found stabbed in the street.

Detectives of the Crimes Against Persons Unit located a security video that captured a man that was by the victim. Investigators believe this man to have critical information on this case.

Anyone knowing the man’s identity or having information on the murder of Woodward should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.