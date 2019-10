EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say they arrested two people wanted in connection to a murder in Oklahoma.

According to the police department’s Crimes Against Persons unit, a joint operation with different units led to the arrests 35 –year old Antonio Adair. He’s wanted in connection to an Oklahoma murder.

Julia Anne Jones/Courtesy of EPPD

Antonio Quinton/Courtesy of EPPD

Police say 29–year-old Julia Jones was with him. She is wanted on accessory to murder.