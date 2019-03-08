Couple steals more than $5,000 in cell phones from Las Cruces Walmart

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Las Cruces Police are looking for a couple that swiped more than $5,000 in cell phones from a Walmart in December.

The Las Cruces Police Department is searching for the duo caught on cameras at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the Walmart Supercenter, 1550 S. Valley Dr.

Investigators believe they placed six cell phones in a larger box and then left the store without paying for them.

Surveillance cameras captured the young man and woman entering and exiting the store. They drove off in a dark-colored, possibly red, Ford Taurus.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest. Anyone can call 1-800-222-8477 or through the app "P3 TIPS."