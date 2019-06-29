Couple accused of scamming local Walgreen’s out of $1,500

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A couple is accused of scamming a West El Paso Walgreen’s store out of $1,500 in pre-paid cards.

According to investigators, the couple walked into the Walgreen’s located at 890 N. Resler and the female suspect approached the employee at the register, convincing them she worked at another Walgreen’s location and needed some pre-paid cards that would be paid out of her employee account.

The suspects were able to get three pre-paid cards totaling $1,500 from the store before leaving. The pair then attempted the same scam at two other Walgreen’s store locations but were unsuccessful.

The couple is described as a black woman and man, both in their late 30’s or early 40’s with a large or heavy build. The male suspect had identifiable tattoos that can be seen in the surveillance photos below.

The couple left the Walgreen’s in a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Anyone knowing the identity of this couple should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.