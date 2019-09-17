Counterfeit money on the rise in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-- More witnesses took the stand on Tuesday in Joel Garcia's second day of trial.

Majority of them testified they believe Garcia was intoxicated the night of the crash.

Garcia is accused of driving drunk and killing three young people on Christmas Eve of 2014.

Law enforcement officials, nurses, and cocktail waitresses were some of those who testified.

The trial began with Officer Andres Rodriguez who was in the D.W.I Task Force unit the night of the scene, and the one who arrested Garcia after learning from witnesses he was the driver.

However, Rodriguez said Garcia had asked how the car went up in flames and once Rodriguez told him about the crash, Garcia admitted he was the driver but blamed the other car hit him.

Rodriguez said Garcia turned down a breath and blood test, however he also said he did not conduct a field of sobriety test at all that night.

Rodriguez among many other witnesses said they noticed Garcia had slurred speech, red glossy eyes, and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

Three cocktail waitresses who were working at El Cubo bar the night of the crash said they all saw the warning signs.