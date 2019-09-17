elpasostrong
Counterfeit money on the rise in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is seeing an increase of counterfeit money being used around the city, according to the U.S. Secret Service and Crimes Stoppers of El Paso.

Law enforcement says the Sun City is being hit the hardest with fake bills with three particular hallmarks. They say you should check to make sure the bulls don’t say “for motion picture use only.” Also, genuine bills will never have Chinese or Russian letters anywhere.

  Courtesy U.S. Secret Service
If you see someone using fake money, you are asked to call the police.

Watch below for more tips on how to spot a fake bill:

