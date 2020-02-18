Convicted child molester sentenced to 141 years in prison by Las Cruces court

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A man who was convicted in October 2019 of child abuse and sexual assault of a minor has been sentenced to 141 years in prison on Tuesday.

Juan Villalobos-Diaz, 48, was convicted last year on one count of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, five counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 18, two counts of criminal sexual contact with a child 13 to 18 and two counts of child abuse, according to a Dona Ana County District Attorney news release.

According to the release, Villalobos was a relative of the victims. He repeatedly assaulted them and threatened other family members’ well-being if they did not comply.

The girls told authorities that he would shoot them in the leg with a BB Gun as well, the release said.

District Attorney Mark D’Antonio stated, “This successful prosecution was the result of the efforts of the Deputy District Attorney’s, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department, the Victim Advocates and our incredible staff. I am gratified by the results and vindication for the children, their brave testimony had a tremendous impact in this case.”