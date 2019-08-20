Constables search for suspected tire-slasher

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Constable’s Office is looking to identify a man suspected of brazenly slashing a Constable Patrol unit’s tires in broad daylight earlier this month.

It happened on Sunday, August 11, around 7:18 p.m. in East El Paso. According to Constable Oscar Ugarte’s office, the unknown SUV pulled up to the parked patrol unit. The suspect is then seen on nearby home security footage exiting his SUV, walking around to the Constable vehicle, where he uses an unknown object to slash the unit’s tires.

The vehicle is described as a black four-door Ford Explorer, possibly 2000’s year model, with several green decals on it. The decals are the number “24” (possibly a Herbalife logo) located on the sides and rear of the vehicle. There is another large “24” decal on the hood of the vehicle.

The SUV also has decals that are green, scratch-like emblems similar to the Monster energy drink logo which were seen on the sides and rear of the Explorer. Two or three other men were possibly inside the SUV at the time of the incident.

“If this individual has the audacity to vandalize a marked police unit, then we can just imagine what he is capable of doing to the citizens of this community,” stated Constable Oscar Ugarte.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a large build, approximately 30-40 years old, 6-feet-tall, bald with a beard and wearing a dark-colored shirt with jean shorts and Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information that can identify the vehicle or suspect is encouraged to call Sergeant Francisco Almada at (915) 249-0273.