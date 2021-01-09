Cold Case: 1989 East El Paso bludgeoning death remains a mystery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been nearly 32 years since anyone saw Stephen Michael Hicks alive. Police haven’t given up hope that his killers can be brought to justice.

Hicks’ body was found near his Ford F-150 pickup truck in an isolated industrial area known as “Cherry Hill” in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 9, 1989. According to police, he’d been bludgeoned to death.

Police say, Hicks, who was only 23 years old at the time, was out with his sister at Bowl El Paso in the 11100 block of Pellicano earlier in the evening and briefly ran into his house in the 1600 block of Gene Torres Drive before leaving again around midnight.

Around 1 a.m., a truck driver reported seeing Hick’s white Ford F-150 at a truck stop about a mile from where his body was eventually located. At 2 a.m., a passerby spotted Hick’s body next to his truck in the 1300 block of Don Haskins and immediately contacted police.

Back in the late 80s, the area was known as ‘Cherry Hill,’ a remote industrial area frequented for bonfires, drinking, and other illicit activity. Investigators believe Hicks was facing someone and was attacked from behind. They suspect that more than one person was involved in his beating death. A weapon was not left at the scene.

Anyone having information on the murder of Stephen Michael Hicks should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.