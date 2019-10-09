Clues sought in gruesome animal cruelty case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping someone comes forward with information in a gruesome case of animal cruelty.

Late last month, on Wednesday, September 25 around 5:30 p.m., a witness says they saw a man throw a white plastic bag into a dumpster between Albertson’s and Sally’s Beauty Supply off of Redd Road and N. Desert Boulevard.

According to the witness, they immediately noticed a dog’s feet coming out of the bag. Ultimately, a dog was found inside dead and skinned.

The suspect in the case is described as wearing a black shirt and driving a newer model Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400.