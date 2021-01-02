Clues sought in Copper Avenue murder mystery

The Kaufmanns at their wedding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The flashing lights of police cars and SWAT team members shattered the darkness of a quiet, affluent neighborhood in Central El Paso in November, and answers have been slow to come for a neighborhood left on edge.

It happened just after 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, in the 3000 block of Copper Avenue, on the edge of Memorial Park. A gunman shot 50-year-old Georgette Kaufmann several times and then turned the gun on her husband, 48-year-old Daniel Kaufmann.

Georgette Kaufmann died in her backyard, and Daniel Kaufmann was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds and later released.

Her killer has not been captured.

Police say the release of additional information is not possible due to the ongoing investigation. Still, the quiet investigation is slow to bring answers to neighbors who remain on edge, wondering why the Kaufmanns were targeted and who would have done this to them.

Police have yet to say whether the couple’s work as attorneys — Georgette with the Office of Attorney General Child Support Division, or Daniel –as a private practice Family Law Attorney had anything to do with the shooting.

The suspect is described as a white man between 5’10” to 6’0″ in height with a thin build. He was possibly bald and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the murder.

Anyone with any information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.