Clipper crooks strike again?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are hoping to identify the people involved in a burglary of a Sally Beauty Supply in East El Paso earlier this month.

It happened on Thursday, July 2, around 1:45 a.m. at the Sally Beauty Supply located at 10501 Gateway West at Yarbrough. According to El Paso Police, the suspect broke the front glass door with a tire iron and got away with more than $700 worth of hair clippers.

Investigators found a video that recorded a light-colored mini-van leaving the area directly after the burglary.

If this burglary sounds familiar, it’s because Crime Stoppers asked to identify a pair of suspects in a similar pair of robberies at the Sally Beauty at 5640 Montana in late April and early May. The suspects in that case also broke the front window and stole hair clippers. The vehicle description in the first set of robberies was a white 4-door SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.

Police have not said whether they believe the cases are connected.

Anyone with any information on any of the burglaries should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.