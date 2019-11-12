City Council members propose ‘cite and release’ program from marijuana violations

In the grow room, marijuana glows under bright grow lights at the Marijuana Potency Monitoring Project at the University of Mississippi.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council may discuss an item that would eliminate arrests from some marijuana-related offenses.

City Reps. Alexsandra Anello and Dr. Sam Morgan have filed a resolution calling for a Cite and Release program for misdemeanor marijuana offenses, according to the City Council agenda.

The proposed program would apply to Class A and B misdemeanors, the agenda item said.

“Arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana result in a significant drain on our police department, pretrial services and court resources, requiring countless man-hours and tax dollars to arrest, transport, book, supervise, coordinate, and process paperwork for each alleged offender,” a news release from El Paso NORML said. NORML stands for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Few details were shared in the agenda item, but the release said that State Rep. Joe Moody and Assistant District Attorney James Montoya are expected to speak during the meeting.