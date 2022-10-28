EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, Blanca Trout was bit by a Canutillo ISD K-9 at an early voting event, the school district confirmed.

Trout is also a trustee with the Canutillo Independent School District School Board

Earlier this morning a Canutillo ISD K-9 patrolling the District’s Central Office bit and injured CISD Trustee Blanca Trout. Trustee Trout was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The circumstances that lead to the incident are currently under investigation. The K-9 has been secured and will not be used for official police business until the investigation is completed.

Gustavo Reveles – CISD Spokesman

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.