Cincinnati District under scrutiny following series of violent attacks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are responding to public outcries after a deadly stabbing in the Cincinnati Entertainment District that comes a month after another violent attack in the area.

As we previously reported, 63-year-old Chester “Chet” Woodard was found stabbed to death near a trolly stop on the corner of Cincinnati and Stanton Street just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

KTSM reached out to El Paso Police after residents in the area raised concerns about the uptick in violent crime in the area. Just last month on August 17, 27-year-old Joshua Loya allegedly slashed a man’s face with a bottle during an incident at Champagne Villian.

According to officials, the Cincinnati Entertainment District is considered a “high crime area.” The Uptown Parking Benefit District, or UPBD, was tasked with using revenue generated by parking meters to help pay for security.

Police say officers began routine patrols in the UPBD back in January. Operations consisted of two officers, working Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m.

In August, the number of officers patrolling the area went up to four. Police also say that alcohol combined with heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic in such a small area can be problematic. They add that you should avoid anyone who’s had too much to drink.

Meanwhile, the Rockin’ Cigar Bar and Grill will be celebrating the life of Chet Woodard during a memorial service on Thursday, September 26th at 6 p.m.