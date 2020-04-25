Cigarettes, flashlight, chocolate bars stolen in armed robbery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for two masked men robbed an East-Central convenience store at gunpoint in late February, stealing cigarettes and candy along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 25, when police say the men walked into the 7-Eleven store located at 6360 Airport Road and approached the store cashier. One of the two men pulled out a gun ad demanded money from the cash register.

The pair fled the scene with a small amount of money, several boxes of Marlboro Cigarettes, Swisher Sweets Cigars, a flashlight, and several Reece’s candy bars. They were last seen running toward the back of the store through the attached car wash.

A nearby surveillance camera captured video of the car police believes the suspects used to flee. It appears to be a hatchback or small SUV.

The men are described as Hispanic, in their 20s or 30s with an average build. The first suspect was wearing a brown hat covering his face, a brown jacket, and dark-colored jeans. The second man was wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark jeans, and a white bandana over his face.

Anyone with any information on these robbers should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.