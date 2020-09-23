Church vandalism suspect denied motion to reduce bond

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A judge denied a motion on Tuesday to reduce the bond for the suspect accused of vandalizing St. Patrick Cathedral last week.

Isaiah Cantrell, 30, was being held at the El Paso Detention Facility on a $28,000 bond.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Cantrell is accused of destroying an almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located in the center behind the main altar of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The statue is estimated to be worth $25,000.

Cantrell was charged with criminal mischief greater than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000. 

According to an affidavit, Cantrell said that the statue was the wrong color. He told an officer who responded to the incident that Jesus was Jewish, so the statue should have a darker skin color, the affidavit stated. He denied destroying the statue, saying it fell on its own.

He was rebooked on additional charges a few days after being arrested for the vandalism incident on unrelated charges to the church incident.

Cantrell was charged with two counts of theft after an investigation found that he was responsible for the theft of a President Trump campaign sign and a Thin Blue Line flag from the yard of a central El Paso residence, each on separate occasions.

The thefts occurred on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28, respectively.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pumpkin Patch Reopens

Person shot in Central El Paso

mother warns against drunk driving

President Trump's full interview with NewsNation's Joe Donlon

EPISD cancels volleyball road games against YISD schools allowing fans in stands

Local health leaders push for virtual holiday celebrations amid pandemic, advise El Pasoans to get flu vaccine

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime