Church vandalism suspect denied motion to reduce bond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A judge denied a motion on Tuesday to reduce the bond for the suspect accused of vandalizing St. Patrick Cathedral last week.

Isaiah Cantrell, 30, was being held at the El Paso Detention Facility on a $28,000 bond.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Cantrell is accused of destroying an almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located in the center behind the main altar of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The statue is estimated to be worth $25,000.

Cantrell was charged with criminal mischief greater than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000.

According to an affidavit, Cantrell said that the statue was the wrong color. He told an officer who responded to the incident that Jesus was Jewish, so the statue should have a darker skin color, the affidavit stated. He denied destroying the statue, saying it fell on its own.

He was rebooked on additional charges a few days after being arrested for the vandalism incident on unrelated charges to the church incident.

Cantrell was charged with two counts of theft after an investigation found that he was responsible for the theft of a President Trump campaign sign and a Thin Blue Line flag from the yard of a central El Paso residence, each on separate occasions.

The thefts occurred on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28, respectively.