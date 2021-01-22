Chaparral man faces federal charges after alleged carjacking and high-speed chase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 32-year-old man from Chaparral was arrested in Las Cruces on Thursday after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle and lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase from El Paso to Las Cruces.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 32-year old Noe Garcia was arrested for interstate transportation of stolen property. He carjacked a fuel tanker truck from a local medical center in El Paso and fled the property, according to court documents.

Garcia was arrested by New Mexico State Police in Las Cruces and was taken into federal custody after the incident.

He has been charged with one count of transportation of stolen goods and faces up to 10 years in

federal prison if convicted.