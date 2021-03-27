Chaparral man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 31-year-old Chaparral man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of catalytic converter thefts.

Gary J. Duncan was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $4,000. He was charged with two counts of theft greater than or equal to $100, less than $750, and one count of theft greater than or equal to $2,500, less than $30,000.

On Tuesday, El Paso Police Department officers were called on Tuesday evening to the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot at 2036 N. Zaragoza after witnesses reportedly saw Duncan crawl under a vehicle and sounds of an electric saw were heard. Duncan allegedly emerged carrying a catalytic converter. Duncan left the scene before police arrived.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify Duncan in the Tuesday theft, as well as tie Duncan to two prior thefts of catalytic converters, which are a popular target by thieves due to their resale value and easy accessibility.