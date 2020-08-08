Central El Paso Metro PCS store burglarized

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are offering a reward to anyone who can help identify two men accused of breaking the door of a Central El Paso Metro PCS store to steal a pair of bluetooth speakers.

It happened just after midnight on the morning of Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Metro PCS Store located at 2920 N. Piedras. According to investigators, the two men broke the glass front door with a large rock and stole two speakers.

The suspects are likely in their 20s, White or Hispanic, with a thin to average build. One of the suspects was wearing a bandana on his head, a blue bandana covering his face, a long blue long-sleeved t-shirt with the writing “Just Do It,” dark pants, and dark shoes. The other suspect was thinner and wearing a black hooded jacket, a black facemask, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these burglars should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.