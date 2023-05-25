EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized approximately 41.66 pounds of methamphetamine, 13.84 pounds of fentanyl, 12 pounds of cocaine and 7.23 pounds of heroin in different incidents.

Marcelino Serna mixed load Paso Del Norte methamphetamine Paso Del Norte fentanyl Bridge of the Americas cocaine Courtesy of CBP

“CBP officers remain vigilant because the drug smuggling threat is continuous,” said CBP Acting Director Field Operations, Ray Provencio. “These enforcement actions prevent sizeable quantities of dangerous drugs from making it to their intended destinations.”

The first incident occurred on May 17 at the Marcelino Serna port of entry. CBP officers seized multiple drug-filled bundles within a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old male, U.S. citizen, which contained 2.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.29 pounds of heroin and 11.90 pounds of fentanyl. The discovery was made after a secondary inspection and canine search.

A few hours later at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers seized several drug-filled bundles within a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old female, Mexican citizen, which contained 29.54 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.94 pounds of heroin and 1.94 pounds of fentanyl. The discovery was made after a secondary inspection and canine search.

The last incident occurred on May 23 at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing. CBP officers seized several bundles within a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old male, Mexican citizen, containing 12 pounds of cocaine. The discovery was made after a secondary inspection and canine search.

The individuals arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.