EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio Port of Entry intercepted 17.8 pounds of cocaine hidden within several wheels of cheese.

Pictures courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion,” said CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado. “The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination.”

The interception occurred on Thursday, July 20 when a pick-up truck driven by a 22-year-old U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes.

During a secondary inspection, CBP officers located four wheels of cheese that had been declared by the driver. After an examination and a scan by the x-ray system, anomalies were revealed within the cheese wheels.

CBP officers cut open the cheese and discovered a total of seven bundles with a combined weight of 17.8 pounds of cocaine.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges connected to the failed smuggling attempt.