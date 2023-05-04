EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta port of entry in El Paso seized marijuana, fentanyl, ammunition, and rifle magazines in three separate incidents within 48 hours.

0.24 lbs. of fentanyl 140.55 lbs. of marijuana Ammunition Courtesy of CBP

“CBP officers are enforcing multiple laws while supporting our primary homeland security mission,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “We work hard to process legitimate trade and travel while also stopping those who intend to violate the laws of our nation.”

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, May 2 when CBP officers located multiple marijuana-filled bundles with a total weight of 140.55 pounds hidden within a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old female, U.S. citizen. The discovery was made after a secondary vehicle inspection, canine search and a non-intrusive exam.

A few hours later, CBP seized a single fentanyl bundle with a weight of 0.24 pounds hidden within a 39-year-old female, U.S. citizen, groin area. The discovery was made after a secondary vehicle inspection and canine search.

The third incident happened on Wednesday, May 3 when CBP seized a combination of 160 riffle magazines and 1,900 rounds of ammunition hidden within the gas tank of two vehicles traveling together. The drivers of the vehicles were a 28-year-old female Mexican citizen and a 50-year-old male Mexican citizen. The discovery was made after a routine inspection.

The individuals arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.