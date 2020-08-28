CBP officer charged with possession of ‘Strawberry Bliss’ pot, THC vape pens, gummies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of drug possession.

The border officer, 37-year-old Karina Padilla, is assigned to the Ysleta Port of Entry.

Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant Padilla’s Horizon City home Wednesday morning. According to the complaint affidavit obtained by KTSM, agents searched the closet of the master bedroom and found a jar of premium Wonderbrett cannabis labeled “Strawberry Bliss.” Agents also found Fuehl vape pens with cartridges labeled as containing THC, as well as N Fuzed chewable gummies labeled as containing THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

Padilla was charged with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance over four grams, but less than 400 grams for the gummies.

She was booked into the El Paso Country Detention Facility. She was held on a $25,500 bond.

Roger Maier, CBP agency spokesman, said the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility has initiated an internal investigation and will be providing Texas DPS any assistance requested.

“CBP does not tolerate corruption or abuse within our ranks, and we cooperate fully with all criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel,” Maier said in a statement.